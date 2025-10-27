TN-based packaged food company Milky Mist gets Sebi nod for IPO

CHENNAI: Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited, a Tamil Nadu-based packaged food company, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to Rs 2,035 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹1,785 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹250 crore by promoter shareholders Sathishkumar T and Anitha S.

Out of Rs 1,785 crore raised through its fresh issue, Milky Mist will use Rs 750 crore towards repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, Rs 414 crore for expansion and modernisation of the Perundurai manufacturing facility, including installation of whey protein concentrate, yogurt, and cream cheese plants, and Rs 129 crore will be deployed for visi coolers, ice cream freezers, and chocolate coolers. The balance will be earmarked for general corporate purposes (up to 25% of gross proceeds as per SEBI regulations).