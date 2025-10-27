Vodafone Idea gets relief as Supreme Court allows review of AGR dues

Vodafone Idea’s shares jumped sharply following the court’s order, reflecting renewed investor optimism. Market participants believe the review could lead to a meaningful reduction in the company’s liabilities, improving its balance sheet and funding prospects. The stock traded at Rs 10.12, rising 5.09 percent, a unit at 12.18 AM on Monday.

The telecom operator has long been weighed down by high AGR dues, shrinking market share, and limited tariff flexibility. A reassessment of its dues would offer breathing space to invest in network upgrades and expand services, particularly in 5G deployment.

Industry experts see the Supreme Court’s decision as a signal of a more pragmatic policy approach to resolving legacy disputes in the telecom sector. It also aligns with the government’s broader goal of maintaining at least three strong private players to preserve competition and consumer choice.

While the final outcome depends on the government’s reassessment process, the court’s direction has already lifted sentiment around Vodafone Idea. Analysts expect the move to improve the company’s financial outlook and attract strategic investors looking to re-enter India’s fast-evolving telecom market.

In essence, the Supreme Court’s approval to review Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues marks a potential turning point for the company—offering relief, restoring investor confidence, and giving it a renewed opportunity to strengthen its position in the industry.