Foreign investment in Indian real estate declines 68% y-o-y in Q3

Domestic and co-investments propel market

The domestic investment community and strategic co-investments were critical in mitigating the foreign outflow and driving the overall positive figures.

The share of India-dedicated investments surged to a significant high of 51 percent ($892.22 million), marking a robust 166 percent quarterly increase and a 115 percent annual increase in value.

Foreign investors who chose to remain in the market favoured collaboration, boosting the share of co-investments (joint funding by foreign and domestic investors) to 41 percent ($726.58 million) from just 15 percent in Q2 2025.

Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, CEO, Vestian, commented on the trend: "While foreign investors adopt a cautious approach [due to global headwinds], the significant rise in the share of domestic investments and co-investments underscores the growing confidence of domestic investors in India’s growth story."

Commercial assets remain the favourite

The dominant asset class for the capital that did flow in was the commercial sector, which accounted for a massive 79 percent share of total investments, surging to nearly $1.4 billion. This segment registered a strong 104 percent annual growth.

In contrast, the residential sector's share dropped to just 11% ($192 million), reflecting a sharp 49 percent quarterly decline, while the industrial and warehousing sector, though small at 5 percent share, saw a 168 percent quarterly surge due to growing logistics demand.