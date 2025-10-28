Hatsun Agro reports 70% rise in PAT in Q2 FY26

RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Products Ltd (HAP), said: “Our performance reflects the strength of HAP’s steady foundation work we have done in the past, and disciplined approach to growth. We continued to extract value from our core dairy portfolio while expanding reach across priority markets. Consistent consumer demand supported with volume growth across milk, yoghurt and ice cream.”



He further said that the company’s focus remains on improving efficiency across every link of the value chain, from farmer engagement to last-mile distribution, ensuring quality and freshness are maintained with multiple factories. “As we move into the second half of the year, our priorities are to sustain growth, enhance productivity and reinforce the trust that consumers and farmers place in us,” he said.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. is a private-sector dairy company. It procures milk directly from over 4,00,000 carefully selected farmers. Hatsun Agro’s brand portfolio includes Arun Ice creams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Dairy Products, ibaco, Aniva, Hanobar Chocolates, Havia & Santosa.

With 4,000+ HAP daily Exclusive Stores, HAP has expanded its footprint across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Bihar, ensuring greater accessibility to its products.

The company recently acquired Milky Moo, further strengthening its leadership in the dairy industry.