PEs inflows continue to dive, slips to $14.9 billion in July-Sept from year-ago's $26.3 billion

MUMBAI: Private equity (PE) activity continues to face headwinds with overall deals falling to a low $14.9 billion during the third quarter of the calendar year 2025, across 217 deals—a steep decline from $26.3 billion across 289 deals during the same quarter, weighed down largely by the continuing geopolitical tension and trade uncertainties, particularly around US tariffs. This will see the country on track to be the slowest year since 2019 in value and since 2020 in volume, KPMG said in a report released on Tuesday.

As against this, the global tally during this period is a whopping $537.1 billion, taking the total in the first nine months of this year to $1.5 trillion, according to the report, which also says that India still remains a highly attractive destination for global investors due to the strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a large and young population, and rising domestic consumption, and the current slowdown is temporary as investor sentiment towards the country remains optimistic, with many global PEs continuing to deepen their presence here, often acting as business builders rather than passive investors.