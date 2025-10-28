RBI offers 166% returns for premature redemption of SGB 2020-21 series-I

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has announced a premature redemption of the sovereign gold bonds (SGB) 2020-21 series-I, due on October 28, 2025, will be Rs 12,198 per unit, offering 166 percent return to investors. However this is much lower than the 325 percent premium that the RBI offered on October 23 for the final redemption of the SGB 2017 series as that was the week when the yellow metal had sniffed at $4,400 per ounce mark or over Rs 13,000 for a gram.

But since the mental had tanked more than 14 percent and on Tuesday, it was trading below $4000-mark. According to a notification issued by the RBI on October 23, the final redemption price was fixed at Rs 12,704 per unit of SGB. In a notification issued Tuesday, the central bank has announced a premature redemption price for the SGB 2020-21 series-I date as October 28.

When this series was first issued on October 28, 2020, investors who applied online paid Rs 4,589 per gram, while those who bought offline paid Rs 4,639 per gram. According to an official statement by the RBI, investors will receive the option to redeem the SGB tranche prematurely from today. Additionally, a statement has clarified that the premature redemption will be permitted after the fifth year from the date of issue of such gold bonds on the date on which interest is payable.