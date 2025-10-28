Renault to relaunch Duster in India on Republic Day 2026

Renault India’s SUV Duster, discontinued four years ago, will return to Indian roads on Republic Day 2026. Launched in 2012, the Duster is the French automaker’s most iconic model in India, credited with pioneering the popular mid-size SUV segment that now represents nearly a quarter of the passenger vehicle market.

The Duster is also going to be the first product to be launched under the brand’s International Game Plan 2027 in India. The SUV, as per the company, is a key pillar of its India-centric transformation strategy.

“A symbol of adventure, reliability and innovation, its comeback shows our commitment to the Indian market and our desire to offer vehicles that meet the needs of our customers. New Renault Duster will rely on its iconic heritage while adopting a modern design, advanced technology and enhanced performance,” said Stephane Deblaise, CEO Renault Group India.

While the Duster has a loyal fan base, its comeback won’t be easy. The mid-size SUV segment is now highly competitive, dominated by models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Additionally, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will launch the much-anticipated new Sierra SUV on November 25, making the segment more competitive.

Renault feels that the return of Duster marks a significant moment for Indian automotive enthusiasts, many of whom have long awaited the return of the beloved SUV. With close to 1.8 million customers globally and more than 200,000 owners in India, the Duster enjoys a cult following and remains one of the most successful SUVs in Renault’s global portfolio, it said.