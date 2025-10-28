Sebi moots major overhaul of mutual fund fee norms to lower cost for investors

MUMBAI: The market watchdog Sebi has proposed a major overhaul of the mutual fund fee structure, including significant changes to how fund houses charge investors, as part of its effort to simplify rules, improve transparency, and reduce the cost for investing in these schemes.

In a 25-page draft proposal released Tuesday seeking stakeholder comments by November 17, Sebi has proposed a comprehensive revamp of the existing mutual fund fee structure by removing additional expenses, tightening brokerage limits, and excluding statutory levies from the overall expense ratio cap.

The 48-player industry began with the lone player UTI in 1963 by an Act of Parliament. It launched its first mutual fund scheme Unit Scheme 1964 (US ’64) in 1964, which went burst in 2000 and had to be bailed out. By 1988, UTI had an AUM of only Rs 6,700 crore, which is now over Rs 75.6 trillion.

One of the key proposals is to remove the additional 5 bps that fund houses used to charge from unit-holders across schemes, saying this charge was introduced as a transitory measure originally meant to cover AMCs distribution expenses when the exit load system was altered in 2012. But to help AMCs whittle down the impact of the removal of the 5 bps fee, Sebi has proposed to increase the first two slabs of the expense ratios by an equal 5 bps in the new fee structure.

“For transparency and investor protection, Regulation 52(6A)(c) which enables mutual fund schemes to charge additional 5 bps on the whole AUM of the scheme for schemes where exit load is applicable/levied. Prior to 2012, exit load charged to the scheme was used by AMCs for payment of distribution commission to the distributors and other marketing /selling expenses. In 2012, MFs were mandated to credit exit load to the scheme and AMCs were allowed to charge additional 20 bps as additional expense to the scheme. The said additional charge was reduced from 20 bps to 5 bps in 2018," said Sebi.

“The provision for additional expense of 5 bps allowed to the AMCs to charge the mutual fund schemes was transitory in nature. Therefore, with an objective to rationalize cost for unitholder, this expense charged to the scheme has been removed from the draft MF Regulations,” it said.

“However, to reduce the impact of the proposed change on the operations of AMCs, the first two slabs of the expense ratio of open ended active schemes have been revised upward by 5 bps,” it added.

The draft further said, “With a view to facilitate greater clarity and transparency, it is proposed to exclude all statutory levies like STT, GST, CTT, stamp duty from the expense ratio limits along with the present permissible expenses for brokerage, exchange and regulatory fees.”