How Jehangir HC Jehangir voted is not clear yet and so is whether Jimmy Tata, the reclusive younger brother of the late Tata participated in the vote is not clear, the source added.

Mistry, a cousin of Noel’s wife Aloo and a close confident of the late Ratan Tata was appointed by the late group doyen in October 2022.

The split in the trusts which own 66.6 percent of the country’s largest corporate group came out into open last month when Mistry, Khambata and Jhaveri joined ganged up to question the age-old practice of the unanimous decision making and also question the authority of the chairman Noel when he and Srinivasan proposed reappointment of Singh onto the board of Tata Sons. Following this—as there was no unanimous vote, Singh resigned from the board of the group holding company with immediate effect.

This was the beginning of the open spar between the trustees leading to the government intervention which asked them to contain the dissentions at the earliest in the larger national interest given the group’s significant stake in the overall economy.

Last week, the board of the trusts had cleared Srniviasan’s reappointment as a life time trustee, giving a false impression that the warring trustees have smoked the peace pipe. The impression was cemented further last Friday when the chief executive of the trusts Siddharth Sharma moved a motion seeking Mistry’s reappointment.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust together own 52 percent of the 66.6 percent stake in Tata Sons which control the $180 billion salt to semiconductors group.

Mehli Mistry is a long-time confidant of the late Ratan Tata and an influential figure within the Tata Trusts. He is also a trustee of the Tata Education and Development Trust.

He is a first cousin of the late Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons chairman, though the two were estranged in later years. Outside the trusts, he serves as director of the Meherji Pallonji group, which has interests in industrial coatings, dredging, shipping, logistics, finance, pharmaceuticals and automobile dealerships.