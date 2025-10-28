TVS Motor’s net profit in Q2 of FY26 jumps 42% to Rs 795 crore

Chennai-based two-wheeler and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 42% jump in consolidated net profit during the second quarter of FY 2025-26 (Q2FY26) to Rs 795.48 crore, up from Rs 560.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations went up by 24% to Rs 14,051.22 crore in the quarter that ended in September 2025 as against Rs 11,301.68 crore during the quarter that ended in September 2024.

The company registered the highest ever quarterly operating EBITDA of Rs 1,509 crore with a margin improvement of 100bps at 12.7% in Q2FY26 as against 11.7% in Q2FY25.

TVS’ total two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including international business grew by 23% registering the highest ever quarterly sales of 15.07 lakh units in the quarter that ended in September 2025 as against 12.28 lakh units in the quarter that ended in September 2024.

During the reported quarter, the company’s EV sales grew by 7% achieving the highest ever quarterly sales of 0.80 lakh units. Magnet availability continues to pose challenges in the short to medium term, it said.