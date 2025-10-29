Air India hit by losses of Rs 4,000 crore due to closure of Pakistani airspace

Air India has incurred losses of Rs 4,000 crore over the past few months due to restrictions on flying over Pakistan, the airline’s CEO Campbell Wilson said on Wednesday. The closure of Pakistani airspace, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, has forced international flights from India to North America and Europe to take longer routes, significantly increasing operational costs.

“We were hit by a few unprecedented things this year, which are almost Black Swan events...Aside from the A171 accident, there was the war with Pakistan, closure of Middle East airspace, 50% tariff on India by Donald Trump, and constraints on H-1B visas. All of these are quite unprecedented shocks to the system,” said Wilson at an event in New Delhi.

The CEO stated that while there are many uncertainties impacting overall travel demand, they cannot derail them. "I think the operative word in 2025 is uncertainty. Uncertainty in global trade policy, global stability and peace, and politics. I think that does have an impact on the demand environment," he said.