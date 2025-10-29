Chola MS General Insurance net falls steeply to Rs 91 crore

Recognising the absence of any increase in motor third-party premium over the last four years, has made a higher provisioning of about Rs 88 crore towards motor third party claims in the context of rising value of awards. The company settled over 3 lakh claims in the half year across various lines of business.

The company’s investment grew to Rs 18,382 crore. V Suryanarayanan, managing director, said sustained focus on growth with profitability continues to drive growth and performance. As we advance in our digital transformation journey, we remain committed to delivering superior customer experiences through innovation and operational excellence.

Chola MS began operations in 2002 and has presence in more than 660 locations, and serves 46 million customers and a network of over 15,500 garages and 12000 hospitals. The company’s gross written premium stood at Rs 8,328 crore, a growth of 9.61 percent higher than the industry, in FY25.