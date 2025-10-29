Economy on course to reach emerged market status in coming years: RBI deputy governor Poonam Gupta

MUMBAI: Continuing reforms and a resilient growth rate along with effective monetary policy frameworks have put the country on course to attain the status of an emerged market economy in the coming years, Reserve Bank deputy governor Poonam Gupta said on Wednesday.

Gupta, who joined the bank in May, also said the strong growth outlook leaves scope for more monetary policy easing while fiscal policy remains conducive for expansion.

“India is poised to transition from an emerging to an emerged market in the coming years, thanks to sustained economic reforms and resilience,” Gupta said addressing an event organized by the Business Standard here. She added that improved fiscal practices, monetary policy, and economic tenacity are helping this transition, while challenges like protectionism pose threats to global trade and domestic growth benefits.

Gupta also highlighted the evolution of policy frameworks as a key factor in this transition and emphasized the shift from a regulated to a market-driven exchange rate and robust external account management. She noted the strength of our diversified balance of payments, with services exports and remittances balancing the merchandise trade deficit, even as oil prices no longer hamper growth significantly.

While highlighting fiscal discipline and monetary policy reforms, she also warned of global trade threats posed by rising protectionism, which could reduce growth contributions and technology transfer benefits.

Though the economy has been growing steadily at 6.5%, with a forecast of 6.8% for the current fiscal, she said, however, this is not our destination yet, and there remains room for monetary policy easing. She attributed the strong growth to fiscal and monetary policies, structural reforms, entrepreneurship, the availability of key inputs, and domestic demand.