Go Digit net surges 31% to Rs 117 crore

The key profitability metric combined ratio improved to 111.4 percent from 112.2 percent a year earlier and its solvency ratio stood at 2.26x, up from 2.24x in March 2025, well above the regulatory minimum of 1.5x.

Assets under management increased 15.4 percent to Rs 21,345 crore, up from Rs 18,502 crore in September 2024, the Kamlesh Goyal run company said.

Motor insurance remained the largest contributor to the business, accounting for about 59 percent of total premium, while the fire and health portfolios were the fastest-growing segments. The fire business surged 60.8 percent and health, travel and personal accident grew 36.6 percent each.

The company, founded in 2017, held a 3.4 percent market share in the overall general insurance industry and 6.5 percent in the motor segment.

Go Digit is a digital-first insurer offering a broad portfolio of products, including motor, health, travel, property, marine, and liability insurance.