Indian markets edge higher in noon trade amid global cues, Fed policy in focus

On the domestic front, as market analysts were quoted in reports, the Nifty continues to consolidate within a narrow band, facing resistance around 26,100–26,300 and support near 25,800–25,850. Foreign institutional investors were seen extending their buying streak, helping sustain the market’s upward bias.

Sectorally, metal stocks led the gains, with companies such as SAIL and Hindalco advancing on firm commodity prices. Energy counters, including Oil India and ONGC, also traded higher following fresh deal announcements. However, select banking and FMCG shares witnessed mild profit-booking, limiting broader market gains.

Market experts believe that the overall tone remains positive, but a sustained breakout above the 26,100 level would be crucial for further upside momentum. Until then, the market is likely to witness range-bound movement with a slight positive tilt.

Traders are expected to keep a close watch on the outcome of the Fed meeting later tonight for cues on global liquidity and risk flows. A dovish commentary could further strengthen domestic market sentiment, while any hawkish tone may trigger short-term consolidation.