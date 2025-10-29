Lenskart's grey market premium falls sharply in last two days amid valuation concerns

Amid valuation worries, grey market indicators suggest waning sentiment for Lenskart Solutions Ltd’s highly anticipated IPO. Data from Investorgain shows the grey market premium (GMP) has plunged in the past two days, from a peak of Rs 108 on Monday to Rs 48 on Wednesday, implying a potential listing gain of around 12%.

The issue earlier commanded a premium of nearly 27%. However, with valuation concerns spreading among investors and across social media, the unofficial market premium slipped to 18% on Tuesday and further to 12% by Wednesday. GMP provides reasonable insights into the expected listing price of an IPO. However, it is not a 100% true predictor.

Some market participants believe the eyewear startup has left little on the table for retail investors. Lenskart turned profitable only in FY25, posting a net profit of Rs 297 crore, while its Rs 70,000 crore valuation at the upper end of the price band translates to a steep 237 times price-to-earnings multiple.

Adding to concerns, just three months before the IPO, cofounder and chairman Peyush Bansal had reportedly taken a Rs 200 crore loan to purchase Lenskart shares at a Rs 8,500 crore valuation. Now, in November, he is offloading shares to the public and institutional investors at nearly nine times that valuation.