SBI Mutual Fund picks up Rs 100-crore stake in Lenskart at $7.7 billion valuation

Lenskart, led by co-founder Peyush Bansal, has evolved into one of India’s largest eyewear retailers, operating both online and through over 2,500 stores across India and overseas. The company reported a net profit of Rs 297 crore in FY25, compared with a loss in the previous year, while revenue grew by about 23 percent to Rs 6,653 crore. The strong financial performance and expansion in international markets have made Lenskart one of the most valuable consumer internet companies in India’s startup ecosystem.

For SBI Mutual Fund, the investment reflects a strategic move to participate in high-growth, tech-driven consumer businesses ahead of their market debut. By entering at the pre-IPO stage, the fund aims to capture potential listing gains and long-term value appreciation once Lenskart hits the public market.

A couple of markets analysts said in their reports that this deal is a confidence booster for India’s upcoming IPO pipeline, especially among technology and consumer-facing startups. The investment also signals strong domestic institutional appetite for new-age businesses, traditionally dominated by global private equity and venture capital funds.

However, the elevated valuation implies high expectations for sustained growth and profitability. Market experts caution that execution risks—such as managing rapid store expansion, maintaining margins, and facing intensifying competition from global and domestic players—remain key challenges. Moreover, overall IPO market conditions will play a crucial role in determining post-listing performance.