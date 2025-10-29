Warburg-backed wearable brand boAt gets Sebi nod for Rs 1,500-crore IPO

boAt initially filed confidential draft papers with Sebi in April and secured approval in late August to launch the IPO. Confidential pre-filing route allows a company to withhold public disclosure of details under the draft red herring prospectus until later stages.

This marks the company's second attempt to go public. Previously, it had filed draft papers in January 2022 for a Rs 2,000-crore issue, under which it was planned a fresh issue of equity of Rs 900 crore and an OFS of Rs 1,100 crore. Boat returned to profitability in FY25 with a consolidated net of Rs 60 crore after reporting losses in the preceding two years.

This was a significant turnaround from a net loss of Rs 79.7 crore in FY24 and Rs 129.5 crore in FY23. It had reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,097.8 crore, supported by sustained market dominance in audio, strategic growth in wearables, and strong traction in new businesses.