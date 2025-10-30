Adani Airports inks deal with InterGlobe's AIONOS for agentic Al solution 

Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, AAHL said, “Our collaboration with AIONOS marks a significant step in delivering seamless and personalised journeys for travellers across our airports. Together with in-house offerings such as aviio, Adani OneApp and Airport-in-a-Box, we are building a connected ecosystem that enhances efficiency, fosters inclusivity, and sets new benchmarks for smart, sustainable and future-ready airports in India.”

Through this collaboration, AlONOS will bring its proprietary Agentic AI platform, IntelliMate M, delivering domain-led Conversational AI and automation, enabling Adani Airports to engage with customers and employees across multiple touchpoints, including voice, chat, web, and mobile, in their preferred languages.

The AI-driven solution will act as a 24/7 intelligent concierge, helping travellers access flight updates, gate information, baggage status, directions, and airport services instantly, in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional dialects.

“By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, AAHL is not only enhancing operational efficiency and inclusivity but also reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking leader in the aviation sector. This partnership marks a significant milestone in AAHL’s journey to redefine airport services, ensuring that travellers enjoy seamless, personalised support at every touchpoint, now and into the future,” said AAHL in a statement.