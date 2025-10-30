Adani Airports inks deal with InterGlobe's AIONOS for agentic Al solution 

NEW DELHI: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Thursday announced a strategic deal with AIONOS, an InterGlobe Enterprises company, to implement a multi-lingual omni-channel agentic Al solution to enhance the conventional passenger help desk experience for passengers.
The new solution would provide a consistent engagement experience across all channels across all Adani Airports and connect with passengers to offer personalised, multilingual support like never before.
Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, AAHL said, “Our collaboration with AIONOS marks a significant step in delivering seamless and personalised journeys for travellers across our airports. Together with in-house offerings such as aviio, Adani OneApp and Airport-in-a-Box, we are building a connected ecosystem that enhances efficiency, fosters inclusivity, and sets new benchmarks for smart, sustainable and future-ready airports in India.”
Through this collaboration, AlONOS will bring its proprietary Agentic AI platform, IntelliMate M, delivering domain-led Conversational AI and automation, enabling Adani Airports to engage with customers and employees across multiple touchpoints, including voice, chat, web, and mobile, in their preferred languages.
The AI-driven solution will act as a 24/7 intelligent concierge, helping travellers access flight updates, gate information, baggage status, directions, and airport services instantly, in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional dialects.
“By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, AAHL is not only enhancing operational efficiency and inclusivity but also reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking leader in the aviation sector. This partnership marks a significant milestone in AAHL’s journey to redefine airport services, ensuring that travellers enjoy seamless, personalised support at every touchpoint, now and into the future,” said AAHL in a statement.