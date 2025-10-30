BSNL achieved 93% revenue target in Q2, says Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) achieved a 93% revenue run rate in Q2, with collections of ₹5,347 crore against a target of ₹5,740 crore, said the Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday. The minister, while reviewing BSNL’s second-quarter performance, also mentioned that for the first half of FY 2025–26, it recorded total revenues of ₹11,134 crore, combining ₹6,000 crore from Q1 and ₹5,347 crore from Q2.

Highlighting operational progress, the minister said that the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose from ₹81 in Q1 to ₹91 in Q2, reflecting a 12% improvement. He further praised certain circles—Maharashtra (₹214 ARPU), Kerala (+30%), and UP (West) (+13%)—for their strong performance, while urging circles like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Kolkata to raise their sub-₹60 ARPU levels.

The minister also pointed out the wide range in revenue per employee, noting that the average stood at ₹9 lakh, with standout results from Odisha (₹22 lakh), Chhattisgarh (₹19 lakh), Maharashtra (₹14 lakh), and Haryana (₹15 lakh).