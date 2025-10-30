BSNL achieved 93% revenue target in Q2, says Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) achieved a 93% revenue run rate in Q2, with collections of ₹5,347 crore against a target of ₹5,740 crore, said the Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday. The minister, while reviewing BSNL’s second-quarter performance, also mentioned that for the first half of FY 2025–26, it recorded total revenues of ₹11,134 crore, combining ₹6,000 crore from Q1 and ₹5,347 crore from Q2.
Highlighting operational progress, the minister said that the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose from ₹81 in Q1 to ₹91 in Q2, reflecting a 12% improvement. He further praised certain circles—Maharashtra (₹214 ARPU), Kerala (+30%), and UP (West) (+13%)—for their strong performance, while urging circles like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Kolkata to raise their sub-₹60 ARPU levels.
The minister also pointed out the wide range in revenue per employee, noting that the average stood at ₹9 lakh, with standout results from Odisha (₹22 lakh), Chhattisgarh (₹19 lakh), Maharashtra (₹14 lakh), and Haryana (₹15 lakh).
Reviewing BSNL’s business verticals, Scindia shared that the Consumer Mobility vertical achieved about 75% of its target (₹1,700 crore), with 9.23 crore subscribers and 5.4 lakh new additions last month. The Enterprise Business (EB) vertical surpassed expectations, achieving 103% of its quarterly target (₹1,272 crore), while Consumer Fixed Access (CFA) achieved 90% of its target (₹722 crore) and recorded a 2% increase in its subscriber base.
The minister instructed all the Circle General Managers (CGMs) of BSNL to improve the Quality of Service (QoS). Circles must conduct competitor analysis on network and service parameters to identify and close performance gaps. He further directed that battery media replacement must be completed across all circles by 31 December 2025, with execution timelines measured in days and hours, not months or quarters.
The minister emphasized the need to control operational costs, stating that any negative EBITDA, even for a single day, is unacceptable. He also urged BSNL to develop new revenue streams, particularly through innovative offerings in Consumer Mobility, Enterprise Business, and Consumer Fixed Access. The goal is to strive for a 50:50 revenue split between government and private sector clients by the next fiscal year.