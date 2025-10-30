Cipla Q2 profit rises 4% on strong respiratory portfolio, robust US sales

In North America, the company maintained steady momentum, supported by stable market share in Albuterol and new product launches. Management said cost control measures and a better product mix helped offset pricing pressure and inflation in input costs.

Sequentially, Cipla’s performance was stable, reflecting disciplined expense management and consistent execution across key geographies. The South Africa and emerging markets divisions also contributed to growth, aided by a recovery in institutional business and favorable currency movements.

Operating margin stood at around 23 percent, slightly lower than the previous year due to higher R&D spending and freight expenses. The company, however, reaffirmed its commitment to investing in research and innovation, particularly in respiratory care and complex generics—areas that remain central to its long-term growth strategy.

Two market analysts commented for the report viewed the results as largely in line with expectations, noting that the company’s steady growth in core markets and resilient US business offset broader pricing headwinds in the generics space. Cipla’s strong balance sheet, expanding pipeline, and focus on high-value therapies are expected to support earnings stability in the coming quarters.