Cognizant weighs India listing in strategic move to tap local investors

India is central to Cognizant’s global operations, accounting for more than two-thirds of its 360,000 employees and a significant portion of its delivery capacity. The company generated revenues of about $19.7 billion last year, with India serving as both a talent and cost hub.

According to industry analysts quoted in several reports, one of the main motivations behind the proposed listing is valuation. Cognizant’s US-listed shares currently trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 13 times, considerably lower than Indian peers such as Infosys, TCS, and HCLTech, which command multiples above 22 times. A local listing could help narrow this valuation gap and enhance Cognizant’s market profile among Indian institutional and retail investors, they added.

Analysts say a domestic listing could also strengthen Cognizant’s ties with the Indian capital market and align it more closely with local peers in the eyes of clients and employees. It may offer the company a fresh funding avenue, boost its brand visibility, and help attract top technology talent in an increasingly competitive job market.

However, the move is still in an exploratory stage and would involve navigating complex regulatory frameworks governing foreign listings, dual compliance requirements, and tax considerations. Therefore, market experts caution that execution will be challenging, especially in balancing reporting standards between US and Indian exchanges.

If successful, Cognizant’s India listing could pave the way for other multinational IT and technology firms to tap into the country’s deepening capital markets. It would also broaden the market’s depth by bringing in a major global player at a time when domestic investors are showing strong appetite for technology stocks.

For now, Cognizant’s statement indicates careful deliberation rather than immediate action. Still, the very consideration of a local listing underscores India’s growing importance not just as a technology hub but as a global financial market for the world’s largest digital service providers.