Excessive rain and GST transition caused short-term business disruptions in Q2 of FY26: ITC

Excessive rains in many parts of the country and transition to new GST rates posed operational challenges, especially for the FMCG categories, causing short-term business disruptions during the July-September quarter, said leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) player ITC Ltd on Thursday while declaring its Q2FY26 earnings numbers.

The diversified conglomerate reported a standalone net profit of Rs 5,180 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, up 2% from Rs 5,078 crore in the same period last year. Revenue stood at Rs 18,021 crore, reflecting a 3.4% decline from Rs 18,648 crore in Q2 of the previous year.

Now that the new GST rates have come into effect, ITC said that the reforms introduced during the quarter are expected to enhance consumer affordability, boost consumption, revitalise small and medium enterprises, stimulate a virtuous cycle of economic growth & accelerate India’s journey to ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“Lower inflation, reduction in interest rates & liquidity support by RBI, income tax cuts announced in the recent Union Budget along with front loading of government expenditure, and the recent reduction in GST rates across a wide range of products are expected to progressively bolster consumption,” it added.