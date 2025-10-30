Largest discount broker Groww sets Rs 95-100 price band for Rs 6,632 crore IPO

MUMBAI: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of the largest online investment platform Groww, has set Rs 95-100 as the price band for the Rs 6,632-crore (at the upper end) initial public offer (IPO) that opens on November 4, targeting a valuation of over Rs 61,700 crore.

The mainline offer of Rs 6,632.3 crore comprises a fresh issue of 106 million shares aggregating to Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 557.2 million shares adding up to Rs 5,572.3 crore, the company told reporters here Thursday.

The company is backed by marquee investors like Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella among others.

The shareholders selling through the OFS are the promoters -- Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh and Ishan Bansal -- each offering up to 1 million shares. Apart from them, the OFS participation will be from the external investors Peak VI Partners Investments, YC Holdings II, Ribbit Capital V, GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V, Internet Fund VI, Kauffman Fellows Fund, Alkeon Innovation Master Fund, Propel Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III.

Founded in 2016, Groww is a fintech platform that offers retail investors a direct-to-customer platform for wealth creation across a range of financial products. Last year it overtook the then market leader Zerodha to become the largest brokerage with around 12.6 million active demat account holders who dabble in mutual funds, equities, F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and US stocks through its easy-to-use platform. It commands a hefty 26% plus market share as of June 2025.