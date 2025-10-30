Leadership transition at Cipla: MD & GCEO Umang Vohra to step down, Achin Gupta named successor

Gupta, who joined Cipla in 2021 and currently oversees global operations as COO, is credited with strengthening the company’s India business and leading digital transformation initiatives. A chemical engineer from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, Gupta previously held senior roles at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals across multiple international markets.

The leadership change coincides with Cipla’s September quarter earnings. The company reported a 4 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,351 crore and an 8 percent rise in revenue to Rs 7,589 crore, led by continued demand in the respiratory drugs segment.

Cipla shares closed at Rs 1541, down 2.5 percent, a unit on Thursday.

Cipla said the transition marks the next phase of its growth journey, with an emphasis on operational excellence, innovation, and expansion into new therapy areas and markets. The planned succession ensures continuity in strategic direction while preparing the company for its next phase of leadership and global growth.