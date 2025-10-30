Leadership transition at Cipla: MD & GCEO Umang Vohra to step down, Achin Gupta named successor

CHENNAI: Cipla Ltd on Thursday announced a planned leadership transition, with Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer Umang Vohra set to step down at the end of his current term in March 2026. The company has named Achin Gupta, its Global Chief Operating Officer, as the successor to take over as CEO and MD from April 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.
The move is part of Cipla’s structured succession planning and comes as the company continues to post steady growth in both domestic and international markets. Vohra, who took charge as Global CEO in 2016, has led Cipla through nearly a decade of transformation, driving growth in the India and North America businesses and expanding the company’s respiratory and chronic therapy portfolios.
Gupta, who joined Cipla in 2021 and currently oversees global operations as COO, is credited with strengthening the company’s India business and leading digital transformation initiatives. A chemical engineer from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, Gupta previously held senior roles at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals across multiple international markets.
The leadership change coincides with Cipla’s September quarter earnings. The company reported a 4 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,351 crore and an 8 percent rise in revenue to Rs 7,589 crore, led by continued demand in the respiratory drugs segment.
Cipla shares closed at Rs 1541, down 2.5 percent, a unit on Thursday.
Cipla said the transition marks the next phase of its growth journey, with an emphasis on operational excellence, innovation, and expansion into new therapy areas and markets. The planned succession ensures continuity in strategic direction while preparing the company for its next phase of leadership and global growth.