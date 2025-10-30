Reliance partners with Google to boost AI adoption across India

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday announced a partnership with Google on Thursday to boost the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. The collaboration, through RIL’s subsidiary Reliance Intelligence Limited, aims to make AI more accessible and strengthen India’s digital future.
As part of the partnership, Google will offer its AI Pro plan with the latest version of Google Gemini to eligible Jio users for free for 18 months. The offer includes access to Google’s powerful Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, tools for creating high-quality images and videos, expanded access to Notebook LM for research, 2 TB of cloud storage, and more. The total value of this 18-month offer is Rs 35,100.
“Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered - where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited.
In line with its goal of building clean energy-powered AI infrastructure, Reliance is also partnering with Google Cloud to provide access to advanced AI hardware, such as Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). This will help more organizations in India develop and use complex AI models, speeding up the AI adoption process.
The partnership will help strengthen India’s AI capabilities and support the government’s vision to make India a global leader in AI. It also positions Reliance Intelligence as a key partner for Google Cloud, helping businesses across India adopt Gemini Enterprise.
Gemini Enterprise is a next-gen AI platform for businesses, combining Google’s best AI tools to help teams create, share, and run AI agents securely.
Reliance Intelligence will also offer its own pre-built AI agents within Gemini Enterprise, giving users more options from both Google and third-party developers.
"Reliance is a longstanding partner in Google’s goal of advancing India’s digital future – together we’ve brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions. Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era. Today’s announcement will put Google’s cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India’s vibrant developer community. I’m excited for how this partnership will help expand access to AI across India,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.