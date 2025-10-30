Sensex, Nifty slip in cautious trade as Fed pause spurs global uncertainty  

Back home, investors continued to focus on key domestic data and corporate updates. Analysts said the broader market outlook remains stable, supported by India’s resilient macroeconomic fundamentals. A recent Reuters poll projected the Indian economy to grow by about 6.7% this fiscal year, driven by strong domestic demand and government capital spending.

On the sectoral front, financials and IT stocks saw mild selling pressure, while select auto and FMCG counters offered some support. The Reserve Bank of India’s proposed limits on banks’ exposure to capital markets and acquisition financing weighed slightly on banking shares. Traders also stayed cautious ahead of month-end derivative expiry and the release of fresh corporate results later in the week.

Technically, the Nifty faces resistance around 26,100–26,300 levels, while strong support lies near 25,900–25,800. Analysts noted that a sustained move below the support zone could trigger further weakness, while a rebound above resistance may revive bullish momentum.

Foreign institutional investor (FII) flows remain a key factor to watch. After steady inflows in recent weeks, any reversal could add to short-term volatility. Global developments, particularly US–China trade signals and bond yield trends, are also likely to influence the afternoon session.

Overall, the market tone at midday was one of consolidation after recent gains. With global uncertainty and selective stock movement, traders preferred to stay defensive, while long-term investors appeared inclined to accumulate quality names on declines.