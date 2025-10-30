Swiggy losses swell in Q2 of FY26, to raise Rs 10,000 crore via QIP

Foodtech firm Swiggy announced on Thursday that it will consider raising Rs 10,000 crore in the board meeting on November 7 through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The company also reported a net loss of Rs 1,092 crore for the quarter that ended in September 2025 (Q2FY26), compared to the Rs 626 crore loss in the same period a year ago.

Swiggy’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,561 crore, up 54% compared to Rs 3,601 crore in the same quarter last year.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 07, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the raising of funds by way of public or private offerings including through one or more qualified institutions placement or any other permitted modes under applicable laws for equity shares/securities to the eligible investors, not exceeding INR 10,000 Crores, in one or more tranches and/or by way of one or more issuances, as may be permitted," it said in a BSE filing.