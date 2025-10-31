Air India completes retrofit of its legacy A320neo fleet, 104 A320 aircraft now feature new cabin interiors

Air India has completed the retrofit programme for its legacy A320neo fleet, with the final 27 aircraft returning to service with brand-new cabin interiors and in the airline’s new livery. With these, combined with 14 newly delivered A320neo aircraft and those integrated following the merger of Vistara into Air India, the airline now operates 104 A320 Family aircraft, featuring new or upgraded cabin interiors.

Beginning in September 2024 as part of a broader $400 million initiative to modernise Air India’s entire legacy fleet, the retrofit programme for all 27 legacy A320neo aircraft was completed within a one-year time frame.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, “We continue to make good progress on the upgradation of our fleet. With over 100 of our A320 Family aircraft now featuring modern interiors, our guests will enjoy a superior travel experience across our extensive network.”

Starting in 2026, Air India will be retrofitting 13 legacy A321 aircraft. These aircraft are being sequenced for refit and new livery together with the erstwhile Vistara fleet over the next year. Air India also commenced the widebody retrofit programme for its legacy B787-8 aircraft, with the first of 26 aircraft (VT-ANT) having flown to a Boeing facility in Victorville, California, in July 2025.