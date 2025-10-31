Air India completes retrofit of its legacy A320neo fleet, 104 A320 aircraft now feature new cabin interiors

Air India has completed the retrofit programme for its legacy A320neo fleet, with the final 27 aircraft returning to service with brand-new cabin interiors and in the airline’s new livery. With these, combined with 14 newly delivered A320neo aircraft and those integrated following the merger of Vistara into Air India, the airline now operates 104 A320 Family aircraft, featuring new or upgraded cabin interiors.
Beginning in September 2024 as part of a broader $400 million initiative to modernise Air India’s entire legacy fleet, the retrofit programme for all 27 legacy A320neo aircraft was completed within a one-year time frame.
Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, “We continue to make good progress on the upgradation of our fleet. With over 100 of our A320 Family aircraft now featuring modern interiors, our guests will enjoy a superior travel experience across our extensive network.”
Starting in 2026, Air India will be retrofitting 13 legacy A321 aircraft. These aircraft are being sequenced for refit and new livery together with the erstwhile Vistara fleet over the next year. Air India also commenced the widebody retrofit programme for its legacy B787-8 aircraft, with the first of 26 aircraft (VT-ANT) having flown to a Boeing facility in Victorville, California, in July 2025.
The programme, now on a steady schedule for completion by mid-2027, will introduce brand-new interiors featuring a three-class configuration with Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class seats. Starting in early 2027, Air India will additionally retrofit 13 of its legacy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, aiming for completion by October 2028, with the timeline having shifted due to supply chain delays.
With 104 A320 Family aircraft featuring new or upgraded interiors, Air India now operates 3,024 weekly flights across 82 domestic and short-haul international routes. This includes flights on the busiest domestic routes such as Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Chennai, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Chennai and Mumbai-Kolkata, and short-haul international routes such as to and from Bangkok, Phuket, Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, Bali (Denpasar), Manila, Mauritius, Malé (Maldives), Riyadh, Jeddah, and most flights to and from Singapore.
The retrofit programme for the 27 A320neo involved equipping all aircraft with modern cabin interiors, each in a three-class cabin configuration. This includes the installation of 3,564 new Economy Class seats, 648 new Premium Economy Class seats and 216 new Business Class seats. All seats come with USB-A and USB-C ports.