Apple posts record India revenue; supply issues not linked to production, says Tim Cook

According to IDC data, Apple achieved a record shipment volume of 4.9 million units in Q3 2025, driven by strong performance in smaller cities and the launch of the locally manufactured iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 Series, launched in September 2025, accounted for nearly 20% of Apple’s shipments that quarter.

During the quarter, Apple launched its iPhone 17 Series, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, iPhone revenue totaled $49 billion, up 6 percent year-over-year, driven primarily by the iPhone 16 family. Apple Senior Vice President and CFO Kevan Parekh noted that iPhone sales grew in the majority of markets the company tracks, setting September quarter records in several emerging markets, including Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia, as well as an all-time record in India.

Addressing ongoing supply constraints, Cook said several iPhone 17 models remain constrained, though not due to manufacturing capacity. He clarified that the issue stemmed from stronger-than-expected demand rather than production limits.

“Yes. If you look at the supply constraints, today, we are constrained on several 17 models. We're not predicting when the supply/demand will balance. We're obviously working very hard to achieve that because we want to get as many of these products out to the customers as possible. But today, I'm not going to predict,” said Cook.