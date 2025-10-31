Bank of Baroda net profit slips 8% to Rs 4,809 crore despite better asset quality, stable margin

MUMBAI: The second largest public sector lender Bank of Baroda has reported an 8.2% on-year drop in net profit to Rs 4,809 crore, despite improved asset quality and the resultant sharp 47% drop in provisions along with stable net interest margin in the September quarter.

The city-based lender said this was primarily due to a massive 32% plunge in non-interest or fee income, which fell to Rs 3,515 crore from Rs 5,166 crore a year ago. This was the result of a sharper 36% on-year cut in treasury income which printed in at Rs 1,086 crore, crimping profitability.

As against this, the core net interest income saw a modest 2.7% growth at Rs 11,954 crore, while interest expenses jumped 4.9% to Rs 19,557 crore. As a result, net interest income rose 2.7% to Rs 11,954 crore and the key profitability metric net interest margin fell by 17 basis points to 3.27%, the management told reporters Friday in an earnings call. Non-interest income on the other hand tumbled 32% to Rs 3,515 crore, boosting total operating income to Rs 15,469 crore, though it was down 7.9%.

Total income also declined to Rs 35,026 crore in the quarter from Rs 35,445 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, of which interest income improved to Rs 31,511 crore from Rs 30,278 crore.

The rise in deposit and borrowing costs outpaced the growth in lending yields, exerting pressure on margins despite steady loan growth, the bank said.