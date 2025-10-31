Centre's fiscal deficit widens 21% to Rs 5.7 lakh crore in first half of FY26

The Centre’s fiscal deficit widened 21% year-on-year in the first six months of the current financial year to Rs 5.7 lakh crore as it accelerated capital expenditure amid muted tax revenue growth. The fiscal deficit has now reached 36.5% of the FY26 budget target of Rs 15.7 lakh crore.

The central government’s capital expenditure rose by 40% in the April-September period of FY26 to Rs 5.8 lakh crore compared to Rs 4.1 lakh crore in the same period in the previous year. In September, the capital expenditure showed an increase of 30% to Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Higher capital expenditure is considered good as it goes towards building infrastructure and assets.

The government has, however, managed to keep the revenue expenditure in check with barely 1.5% year-on-year growth in the first six months of the financial year. Revenue expenditure goes towards administration costs, salary and pension payments. A miserly increase in revenue expenditure helped the central government keep its overall expenditure growth at 9%, which is still higher than the budgeted growth of 5%.