Forex reserves drop by close to $7 billion from previous week

MUMBAI: The foreign exchange reserves declined sharply to $695.36 billion for the week to October 24, losing $6.92 billion from the previous week when it nearly peaked.

The week to October 17 saw the reserves rising sharply on the back of a boost in gold reserves which rose close to $7 billion on the back of the record rally in the safe haven metal.

The reserves had peaked in the week to September 27, 2024 when it had scaled past the $704.8 billion mark, Since then, it fell massively but had climbed back over the $700 billion mark thrice including in the previous reporting week when it scaled past $702.28 billion.