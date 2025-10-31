Hindustan Unilever set to appeal after being hit with Rs 1,986 crore tax demand

NEW DELHI: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), one of India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, has been served with an assessment order from the income tax authorities demanding Rs 1,986.25 crore ($238 million) for the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

The order was received by the company on October 30, 2025, from the Assistant Commissioner of Income-Tax, Central Circle 5(2), Mumbai.

The communication is an assessment order under Section 143(3) read with Section 144C(13) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (ITA), along with a notice of demand under Section 156 of the ITA.

The assessment order includes transfer pricing adjustments. This involves the tax authorities challenging the valuation of or disallowing payments made to related parties.