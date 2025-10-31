Indian markets trade cautiously in mid-morning session

Globally, investors turned cautious after the US Federal Reserve signalled a slower approach to rate cuts, dampening risk appetite across markets. Ongoing trade tensions between the US and China also weighed on sentiment.

On the domestic front, analysts said the market is likely to remain range-bound as investors await fresh triggers. Despite the muted tone, corporate earnings have provided some support, with several companies posting healthy Q2 results.

Sector-wise, metals, auto, and capital goods stocks showed relative strength, while banking and financial shares saw selective selling pressure. Stocks such as Navin Fluorine outperformed on strong quarterly results.

Analysts expect the Nifty to move within a range of 25,700 to 26,100 for the rest of the session, with 25,700 acting as key support and 26,100 as resistance. Any strong domestic cue or positive global development could lift sentiment and push the market higher.

Overall, the mid-morning trend suggests a phase of cautious consolidation for Indian equities, as traders await clearer signals from both domestic and global fronts before taking fresh positions.