Indian-origin man at the centre of USD 500 million loan fraud in US

NEW DELHI: BlackRock's private credit arm, alongside other lenders including BNP Paribas's HPS Investment Partners, is fighting to recoup over USD 500 million in an alleged fraud involving telecom-services companies owned by an Indian-origin man Bankim Brahmbhatt, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The lenders filed a lawsuit in August, alleging Brahmbhatt's companies, including Broadband Telecom and Bridgevoice, used fake accounts receivable as collateral for loans.

The Journal's reporting highlights that the firms now owe the lenders more than USD 500 million. The dispute centres on a kind of debt deal known as asset-based finance, where the borrower puts up collateral in the form of revenue generated by specified businesses, equipment, or customer receivables. This type of debt, once seen as having grown significantly, now rests with a small group of private-credit investors, which includes BlackRock’s mammoth global credit arm, GIP HPS.

According to the WSJ, the lenders allege that they discovered discrepancies when performing an internal check that led to their suspicion of fraud. The lawsuit claims Brahmbhatt created an elaborate scheme of fake email domains and customer lists dating back to 2018. Brahmbhatt's companies allegedly sold off-chain finance assets in India and Mauritius, according to the lawsuit.