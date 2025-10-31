Maruti Suzuki poised to deepen small car dominance as GST cut lifts sales

RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), expects the company’s dominance in the smaller car segment to grow following last month’s reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 28% to 18%.

Currently, MSIL holds a 69% market share in the car segment which falls under the 18% GST bracket. Since the tax revision, sales in this category have been growing at a healthy double-digit pace, significantly outpacing SUV sales, which fall under the 40% tax bracket.

"I see that (MSIL share in the small car segment) is going up slowly as the number of small car sales goes up. It is not going to remain at 69%. It is going to become a higher figure,” said Bhargava while announcing MSIL’s Q2FY26 earnings performance.

He said MSIL currently has total bookings of 3.5 lakh units, of which 2.5 lakh are for cars in the 18% GST segment. “Bigger cars are also selling, but not as much. For example, in October, after the festive period, Maruti Suzuki’s retail sales growth remained strong at 20%. Small cars (in the 18% GST category) grew by 30%. Big cars have also grown by around 4 to 5%. This clearly shows that many people still want to buy small cars,” said Bhargava.

He added, “I am sure this heavy rate of growth, which we have witnessed, cannot be sustained. But I also expect that in the small car segment (18% segment), a double-digit growth should be possible for some period to come.”