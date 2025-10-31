Narayana Health acquires UK-based PPG Hospital for £188.78 million

The two parties seems sharing the same vision and value systems: healthcare needs to be affordable and accessible to all.

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health, said, “The acquisition of Practice Plus Group hospitals and surgical centres is an incredibly exciting step for Narayana Health. Like Narayana Health, Practice Plus Group recognised that the majority of patients were struggling to access healthcare, while only a minority could afford costly private healthcare. We have both been working to meet the demands of those in between, and to offer a new choice of more accessible private healthcare. Together, we are a perfect fit, and I am looking forward to welcoming Practice Plus Group to Narayana Health and helping many more patients get the help they need.”

“Dr. Shetty and Narayana Health have an enviable reputation for high quality, efficient healthcare with a human touch and I’m excited about what Practice Plus Group’s hospitals and surgical centres can achieve with the commitment and expertise of Narayana Health behind us,” said Jim Easton, Practice Plus Group chief executive.