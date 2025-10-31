Shriram Finance net profit rises 11% on higher loan sales

MUMBAI: The largest vehicle financing company Shriram Finance has reported an 11.39% on-year growth in standalone net profit at Rs 2,307.18 crore for the quarter to September aided by higher interest income and steady loan growth.

The key net interest income for the quarter printed in at 11.77% at Rs 6,266.84 crore, the company said in an exchange filing Friday.

Higher loan sales lifted the overall assets under management by 15.74% to Rs 2,81,309.46 crore in the reporting period, compared to Rs 2,43,042.55 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the loan book rose from Rs 2,72,249.01 crore.

The board declared an interim dividend of 240%, or Rs 4.80 per share, with the record date set as November 7.