Will provide expertise and support to Air India where necessary, says Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines said on Friday that as a significant minority shareholder, it will provide its expertise and support where necessary to Air India. The remark came amid reports saying that Air India is seeking more than Rs 10,000 crore from Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines to upgrade services and systems.

"As a significant minority shareholder in Air India, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been working closely with our partner Tata Sons to support Air India's transformation programme. This includes providing our expertise and support to Air India, where necessary," a Singapore Airlines spokesperson said in a statement, without disclosing specifics.

There were no comments from Air India and Tata Sons on the funding plans. Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines invested Rs 9,558 crore in Air India in 2024-25, with the promoters pumping in Rs 4,306 crore alone in March this year.