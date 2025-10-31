Will provide expertise and support to Air India where necessary, says Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines said on Friday that as a significant minority shareholder, it will provide its expertise and support where necessary to Air India. The remark came amid reports saying that Air India is seeking more than Rs 10,000 crore from Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines to upgrade services and systems.
"As a significant minority shareholder in Air India, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been working closely with our partner Tata Sons to support Air India's transformation programme. This includes providing our expertise and support to Air India, where necessary," a Singapore Airlines spokesperson said in a statement, without disclosing specifics.
There were no comments from Air India and Tata Sons on the funding plans. Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines invested Rs 9,558 crore in Air India in 2024-25, with the promoters pumping in Rs 4,306 crore alone in March this year.
Earlier this week, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said there are many uncertainties impacting overall travel demand, but those cannot "derail us".
Among various headwinds is the Pakistan airspace closure that is forcing the airline to take longer routes for its long haul European flights, a situation that has resulted in increased operational costs. The Tata Group-owned airline is estimated to incur a loss of Rs 4,000 crore due to the Pakistan airspace closure.
