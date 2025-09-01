Analysts see tariff war driving Rupee down to 90; closes @88.20

MUMBAI: The deepening chill between New Delhi and Washington that began with the US slapping an additional 25% punitive tariffs on our exports from last week, taking the total to 50% from August 7, may force the rupee to plumb deeper and plunge past the psychologically key 90-mark, unless the central bank props it up, warn economists.

Despite the broader market getting a leg-up from the unexpectedly high 7.8% GDP print in the June quarter, the rupee hit a record intraday low for the second straight session Monday but pared the losses to end flat, closing 1 paisa up at 88.20 against the greenback after falling to a new record low of 88.34.

The rupee fell 0.7% in August on-year plunging to 88.21 last Friday its lowest on record (after hitting an intraday low of 88.31) and is weaker by 2.93%, making it the worst performer among Asian peers so far this year, and this is the biggest year-to-date fall in last three years for this period. August saw the fourth consecutive month of weakness, which experts say is primarily due to the tariff-related uncertainty. The previous low was 87.95 on February 10 and since the unit clawed back and had closed in the green in March and April.

The rupee lost 2.15% in July, 0.20% in June, 1.29% in May, after having gained 1.13% in April and 2.23% in March against the greenback.