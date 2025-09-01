Car sales plunge sharply in August as buyers hope for GST reduction

Reacting to speculation of a significant GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate cut, Car sales in India fell sharply in August 2025 as buyers delayed purchases and dealers reduced stock orders. This anticipation of up to a 10% reduction in GST, potentially lowering prices on small vehicles, dampened the festive mood and affected market activity.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales of India’s largest carmaker – Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) – fell 8% year-on-year to 131,278 units in August 2025, down from 143,075 units in the corresponding month last year. Maruti’s entry-level mini segment (Alto, S-Presso), where chances of a GST rate cut are high, fell sharply to just 6,853 units in August 2025, a massive decline of 36% year-on-year.

The carmaker’s UV sales also dropped nearly 14% to 54,043 units in August 2025 as it is preparing for a new model launch on September 3.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s SUV sales plunged 9% y-o-y in August 2025 to 39,399 units, while Tata Motors' PV sales declined 7% to 41,001 units. Hyundai Motor India saw its domestic PV sales fall by 11% to 44,001 compared to a year ago.

“August witnessed relatively robust demand in the SUV segment amidst anticipated GST rate changes. This month, Mahindra reported 7.4% YoY growth in PV Vahan registrations,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division at M&M.

He added, “With the final GST announcement approaching, we consciously decided to bring down the wholesale billing to minimize the stock being carried by our dealers. We look forward to the GST rationalisation, which would be a demand driver through the festive season.”