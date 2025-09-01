Equity indices end higher on strong macro data

Broader markets also participated in the rally, with small- and mid-cap indices climbing around one percent. Gains were led by IT and banking stocks, which benefited from expectations of easier global interest rates, while manufacturing and energy counters added further strength.

Among key movers, CG Power advanced 4 percent after a bullish outlook from brokerages and progress on its semiconductor project, while Ola Electric surged 12 percent following government approval under the Production-Linked Incentive scheme for its new scooter line.

Analysts said the combination of strong domestic data and supportive policy cues has lifted investor sentiment. However, they cautioned that near-term direction will also depend on global signals, particularly from the US Federal Reserve and oil price trends.