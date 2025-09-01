Explained: Why e-commerce sellers face GST uncertainty ahead of festive season

CHENNAI: E-commerce sellers on Amazon, Flipkart, and other platforms are facing uncertainty as the government considers changes to GST slabs just weeks before the festive sales.

The proposed “GST 2.0” framework aims to simplify the structure by reducing it to two main rates — 5% and 18% — while phasing out the 12% and most of the 28% brackets. However, official notifications on categories and timelines are still awaited.

This has left sellers and marketplaces holding back on finalizing festive discounts and campaign plans. Many shoppers are also delaying big-ticket purchases, expecting lower prices if tax rates are cut.

Sellers worry about sudden adjustments to pricing, billing systems, and returns if the changes are introduced during the sales period. Electronics, appliances, and lifestyle categories are seen as the most exposed.

Despite the uncertainty, industry executives expect a demand surge once the government provides clarity.