GST collection in August up by 6.5% to ₹1.86 lakh crore

NEW DELHI: India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections reached Rs 1.86 lakh crore in August, a 6.5% increase over the same month last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. However, the collection for the month of August is slightly lower than that of July’s, when the collection was at Rs 1.96 lakh crore, which had been the second-highest monthly collection since the tax’s rollout in 2017.

Of the total gross collections in August, the total collection of Central GST is at Rs 34,540 crore, and that of State GST is at Rs 42,825 crore. Integrated GST for Rs 93,345 crore (including Rs 42,672 crore collected on imports), and cess for Rs 15,397 crore (including Rs 1,379 crore from imports). After adjusting for refunds, the net revenue records at Rs 1.67 lakh crore, showing a growth of more than 10% compared to August 2024.