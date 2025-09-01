How data tells you stories

A financial inclusion revolution is underway in India. Numerous studies indicate a surge in the rate of conversion from savings deposits to equity investments. Records of demat accounts, mutual fund flows, and preferences for equity investments show the confidence households have in the prospects for the Indian economy. The latest monthly bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India highlights one multi-year study that shows a surge in equity inflows through mutual funds when prospects for India’s growth are bright. When prospects are relatively bleak, inflows into mutual funds weaken. The study also identifies three factors that discerning investors consider. These include an increase in demat accounts, fixed deposit rates and business confidence. All of that has translated into mutual funds managing a record of assets today compared to 15 years ago. If you look at the stock market, several asset management companies that manage your money have listed themselves. Their shares are trading at a multi-year high.

The growth in absolute cumulative monthly and total inflows into mutual funds does not tell you the whole story. The top valuation for mutual fund company shares in the stock market is not a result of the past. That is due to the low penetration of mutual funds in India compared to other rich nations. The same study shows that in the US, mutual fund ownership is 150% of GDP,compared to barely 15% in India. That shows the potential in India. The other issue is about the geographic spread in India. Mutual Fundholdings are mainly concentrated in the Western region. For example, Maharashtra accounts for a quarter of all the mutual fund holdings. That again presents an opportunity for mutual fund companies and their distributors to expand their reach.