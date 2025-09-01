Manufacturing sector grows fastest in 17.5-years in August on strong domestic demand

The strongest sales and output performances came in the intermediate goods category, followed by capital and then consumer goods, Bhandari said, adding it can be noted that flash PMI had surged to 65.2 in August on record services, which was the highest on record since data collection began in 2000, while the final services PMI for June had hit a 10-month high of 60.4.

The survey showed that there was a softer increase in international orders, with the rise being the weakest in the last five months. Firms reported securing new work from Asia, Europe, West Asia and the US. Much of this strength came from domestic buyers, with manufacturers pointing to successful advertising campaigns. International demand, however, showed signs of strain.

Export orders increased at the slowest pace in five months, a trend analysts linked to the recent hike in US tariffs on Indian goods. In another positive sign, job creation remained solid for the 18th month, as companies accelerated purchases of additional materials which demanded adding more jobs, partly driven by optimism about the business outlook. “Manufacturers continued to expand their workforce, with employment rising for the 18th straight month in August, which though is at its weakest pace since November 2024.

The survey also noted that American buyers have been holding back amid the punitive US tariffs of 50% that kicked in from the last week of the month. “The increase in US tariffs may have contributed to the slowdown in new export orders, as American buyers held back on purchases amid tariff-related uncertainty,” Bhandari said. Despite this, overall order growth remained resilient, supported by strong domestic demand that helped offset the tariff-driven slowdown. Manufacturers also showed optimism about future output, signalling a positive outlook, she added.