MSSSL launches greenfield integrated plant in Karnataka’s Kanakapura

Mukand Sumi Special Steel Limited (MSSSL), a joint venture between Bajaj Group and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, announced on Monday that it will expand its production to 7 lakh tonnes per annum with the construction of a greenfield integrated steelmaking facility at Kanakapura in Karnataka.

The facility, with an investment of Rs 2,345 crore, will be designed as a sustainability-first plant, and will follow a zero liquid, solid and gaseous discharge model, with over 95% of energy needs met through renewables.

MSSSL has committed to achieving net-zero steel manufacturing by 2050, and this expansion forms a critical milestone. Future phases will integrate hydrogen-ready infrastructure and carbon capture technologies, a press release said. The project, expected to begin operations by early 2028, will see the commissioning of a 0.35 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant, and will include iron making, steel making, and blooming mill facilities. This investment also focuses on flexibility, automation, and digital integration to ensure that product quality is consistent and energy use is optimised, it said.



“The new facility will allow us to serve growing demand with greater efficiency, quality, and environmental responsibility. It is a step forward in realising our shared vision of creating a world-class, sustainable special steel enterprise.” Mr Vipul Mashruwala, President, Mukand Sumi Special Steel Limited, said.