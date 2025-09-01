RIL consumer arm RCPL to clock Rs 1 tln revenue in next 5 yrs, enter 25 overseas markets in 12 months

MUMBAI: The country’s largest retailer Reliance Retail has set an ambitious target of clocking a Rs 1-trillion turnover over the next five years by its private label subsidiary Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), from the present Rs 11,500 crore in FY25, which would also become a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries soon.

Reliance Consumer Products will become a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries, consolidating all consumer brands under one focused entity, group chairman Mukesh Ambani had told shareholders at the 48th AGM last Friday.

Setting an ambitious growth target for RCPL, Isha Ambani, a director of Reliance Retail, addressing the shareholders said, “the near-term goal is becoming the fastest consumer brands company with Rs 1-trillion in revenue within the next five years.

“Our long-term ambition is to become the country’s largest FMCG company with a global presence and entering 25 global markets in the next 12 months. This will make RCPL a big new value-creating engine for Reliance, comparable to our retail business in size and profitability”.

Highlighting the country’s expanding consumer market, driven by the middle class and rural adoption of branded products, she said “as a separate company, RCPL will give this business the independence to focus exclusively on its market, products, and customers without competing for management bandwidth.”

“Our FMCG business will also be the blueprint for expansion into apparel, electronics, and other large and high-value consumer categories–built on deep consumer insight, design excellence, Deep-Tech manufacturing scale, and unmatched distribution. We are planning to enter as many as 25 overseas markets in the next 12 months,” she said further.