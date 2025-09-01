Tamil Nadu secures Rs 3,201crore investment pledges in Germany push

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has attracted fresh investment commitments worth Rs 3,201 crore during Chief Minister M K Stalin’s week-long visit to Germany, underscoring the southern state’s bid to cement its position as a hub for advanced engineering, clean energy and mobility manufacturing.
Knorr-Bremse, the Munich-headquartered braking systems giant, announced plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore to build a manufacturing facility for railway doors and braking systems — its first major project in Tamil Nadu. The plant is expected to create 3,500 jobs and deepen the state’s supply-chain ecosystem for rail components, a sector that has drawn global interest as India ramps up its modernisation of passenger and freight corridors.
In the renewable sector, Hamburg-based Nordex Group committed Rs 1,000 crore to expand its Tamil Nadu operations, adding 2,500 jobs. The investment strengthens the state’s position as India’s leading wind-turbine manufacturing base and supports its ambitions to dominate green industrialisation.
Separately, energy-efficient motor maker ebm-papst outlined a Rs 201 crore plan to expand both its Global Capability Centre and manufacturing footprint in Tamil Nadu over the next five years, creating 250 jobs in HVAC, automotive and industrial applications.
Stalin also held discussions with executives from BMW Group, who reiterated their long-term commitment to India through Tamil Nadu, where the company already assembles cars for the domestic market. The Chief Minister pitched the state’s growing electric vehicle ecosystem as a platform for BMW’s future investments.