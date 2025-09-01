Tamil Nadu secures Rs 3,201crore investment pledges in Germany push

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has attracted fresh investment commitments worth Rs 3,201 crore during Chief Minister M K Stalin’s week-long visit to Germany, underscoring the southern state’s bid to cement its position as a hub for advanced engineering, clean energy and mobility manufacturing.

Knorr-Bremse, the Munich-headquartered braking systems giant, announced plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore to build a manufacturing facility for railway doors and braking systems — its first major project in Tamil Nadu. The plant is expected to create 3,500 jobs and deepen the state’s supply-chain ecosystem for rail components, a sector that has drawn global interest as India ramps up its modernisation of passenger and freight corridors.

In the renewable sector, Hamburg-based Nordex Group committed Rs 1,000 crore to expand its Tamil Nadu operations, adding 2,500 jobs. The investment strengthens the state’s position as India’s leading wind-turbine manufacturing base and supports its ambitions to dominate green industrialisation.